Stevie Richards On What Went Wrong With Nia Jax’s WWE Return

Stevie Richards recently discussed the recent return of “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax to WWE.

Richards said, “This is an excellent shot of Nia on the second rope, about to come off the second rope onto Rhea. I was hoping maybe a Vader Splash something like that, still snug, still tight, still knocks the wind out of you, but essentially safe. That’s not what happened. (…) I wanna show you frame by frame what’s wrong with this. Now, as she’s jumping off, her hands right here should stay on the rope to protect Rhea Ripley, to not crush her ribs.”

“So, she comes down and watch this. She could hold on but she let’s go. Even if it’s just the last second, all her weight is coming down on Rhea Ripley right now and crushing her. Legitimately just squashing her right there. It’s just unnecessary and I’m gonna explain why. You got a girl that’s the champion, that’s your top draw as a woman’s wrestler and you’re putting her in a position like this to get injured.”

