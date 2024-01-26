Sting And Darby Allin To Challenge For The AEW Tag Team Titles On 2/7 Dynamite

This past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw “The Icon” Sting and Darby Allin issue a challenge to “Absolute” Ricky Starks and Big Bill for their AEW World Tag Team Championships, with Allin noting that he and Sting’s record has earned them a title shot prior to The Icon competing in his retirement match at Revolution later this year.

Starks and Big Bill did not take long to respond to the challenge as during a backstage segment later in the show. The current champions said they were willing to defend their titles against The Icon and Allin at any point.

All Elite Wrestling has since confirmed that the title matchup will take place on the February 7th episode of Dynamite from Phoenix, Arizona.