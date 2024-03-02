Sting On Darby Allin: “I Couldn’t Have Been This Successful Without Him”

AEW star “The Icon” Sting recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including how he wouldn’t have been as successful as he is in the company without Darby Allin.

Sting said, “I’m in good hands next to Darby (Allin). It’s been an honor to see him turn into this polished star. I’m grateful my last hurrah was with him. I didn’t teach him much about wrestling other than psychology here or there. Less is more, I taught him that. I taught him that it’s good to lose if you can lose the right way. Overall, he’s got the wrestling down. But I’ve learned so much from him. I couldn’t have been this successful without him.”