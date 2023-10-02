Surprise Planned For This Week’s AEW Dynamite Episode

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) defeated The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn), The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo), and Orange Cassidy & Hook in an AEW World Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Fatal 4-Way Match from Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena.

It’s unclear when they’ll challenge FTR for the Tag Team Titles, but it could happen next Tuesday on Dynamite’s Title Tuesday episode.

Matt Jackson teased a surprise for Wednesday on the latest episode of Being The Elite.

“Just don’t forget it. Denver. There we go. There’s been a lot of shows. Obviously, we’ve had shows. We’re trying to travel from the West Coast to the East Coast every single week. Besides, this one’s in Denver. It’s been a lot. It’s taxing. Guess what? Big night for us, right? Adam Copeland debuts. We got our future title match. Yeah, Big things. I would like to do that, by the way. We’re all tired, so I have a little bit of a surprise to make, travel, a little bit of a surprise for us this Wednesday coming up. Stay tuned. I think you guys are all going to be happy. Rick’s invited, too.”

