Swerve Strickland Says Komander Told Him It Was An Honor To Work With Him

Komander has a lot of respect for Swerve Strickland.

And he’s told him as much behind-the-scenes in All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent appearance on The Mark Moses Show, The Mogul Embassy leader was asked if any talents have approached him behind-the-scenes to tell him that it’s an honor to work with him.

“Komander,” he said. “He said that to me when we faced off at ComplexCon, it’s a hip hop and fashion convention where we were running a wrestling show outside. Komander was super excited and super happy and inspired to work with me. Now, Komander has joined the AEW roster and I see him every week now.”

Swerve continued, “I have tremendous respect for him. He’s so young, so athletically gifted and talented, and I wish him such great and long career. He is phenomenal. He just faced Roderick Strong this week, didn’t the win, but the fact that he’s getting so much opportunities on television weekly, I’m just happy and proud of him and I want to see him keep rolling.”

Check out the complete interview at Podbean.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.