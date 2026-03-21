Tama Tonga Reportedly Fined For Posting Behind-The-Scenes Video

According to Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Podcast, WWE star Tama Tonga shared a video of rehearsals online last week.

Zarian mentioned that Tonga has a history of posting behind-the-scenes content on his Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Although the video is no longer available on Tonga’s TikTok, it has spread widely online after being reposted by several users.

Zarian also stated that backstage rumors suggest Tonga was fined for breaking an “unwritten rule” against recording or posting material from rehearsals. He indicated that the fine was considered “significant.”

Tonga is a member of MFT on WWE SmackDown and is a former WWE Tag Team Champion. He and his partner, JC Mateo, lost the titles to Damian Priest and R-Truth during Friday’s episode of SmackDown, which took place at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.