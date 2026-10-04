Tatum Paxley Reveals The Biggest Challenge Of Moving To WWE’s Main Roster

Tatum Paxley has revealed the biggest adjustment she has faced since making the move to WWE’s main roster — and it has little to do with what happens inside the ring.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray asked Paxley what she has found most challenging about transitioning to the main roster.

Paxley explained that she was already prepared for the unpredictable and often last-minute nature of WWE’s main-roster environment. Instead, traveling between venues and navigating unfamiliar downtown areas has proven to be the more stressful part of the experience.

“So, I came here with the full expectation of having to be on your toes, expecting the unexpected. I had that so in my mind, and everything is very last-minute and very chaotic. But I already came up here knowing that and being comfortable with that.

So, the biggest adjustment for me is gonna sound funny. It kind of has nothing to do with actively being there, but getting there. Driving in downtown areas, I freak out parking the car at the hotels when I can’t find the parking garage. I get so stressed driving in these downtown areas and getting to the venue. I panic so hard. But in the building, we’re good. But getting there? I hate it.”

While the increased demands and unpredictability of WWE’s main roster have not caught Paxley off guard, the travel involved has presented an unexpected challenge as she adjusts to life on the road.