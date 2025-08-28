Tay Melo Opens Up On AEW Women’s Tag Titles, Dream Opponents, Stardom

AEW star Tay Melo spoke with Renee Paquette for Close Up about various topics, including her current main goals within the company.

Melo said, “I feel like right now, all I want to do is to have great matches. I’m in a point- the locker room is amazing. We have so many great names, and I want to wrestle everybody. I want to be able to get (in) there and do my best. I want to feel alive, you know? I want to feel good about myself. I’ll be lying if I say, like, ‘oh, I don’t want, any belts, I don’t want this and that.’ I always wanted to do everything, but like right now, my main goal is to do better, to get back in the mix (and) have great matches. I want to go there and entertain myself and everybody else that’s watching. I just want to have fun, put up good matches and do better, and then we go from there. I just need to be back in the mix, feel that like I’m learning.”

On the rumored AEW women’s tag team titles:

“I am thinking about these tag titles that I’ve been hearing about. So, yes, I do want that a lot, and who better than TayJay? Come on, you all. Who better? We’ve been together for like, what, five years now? Who better, you know?”

On potential matchups she wants down the line:

“But for now, I want to have great matches, have fun, get (in) there with everybody that I can, learn from everybody. Like, we have Mercedes (Mone). I can’t wait to step in the (ring), like to go to the ring before I have great matches, I didn’t wrestle Toni Storm yet, so, like, this is a dream match for me right there, talking about our champs.”

Her eagerness to return to STARDOM.

Melo said, “It was literally a dream come true. After I had a kid, I didn’t know if I would be able to come here ever, and having my match here with my baby, watching for the first time, I just feel like I’m in a dream. It’s literally a dream come true. I was already like freaking out to go there, and to go to Stardom, if you guys know me, you know I love Japanese style, right? So, like, I always wanted to go there. It was one of my main goals. Being able to do that after pregnancy was almost unbelievable. Yes. It was literally so many dreams coming true in this trip. Like, my first match back, stepping in the ring with so many good names and (to) have fun and be able to do it. It was literally a dream. I was so emotional after I, like, I cried my life out. I was like, ‘I can do it, my God, I still can do it.’ I can’t believe it. But yeah, it was literally dreams, dreams and dreams, like just check, check, check. So I love it, can’t wait to go back.”

