Terry Funk Dies At Age 79

The pro wrestling world lost a true legend today.

Terry Funk has died at age 79.

Mick Foley confirmed the news after speaking with the daughter of the fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend.

“Terry Funk is gone,” Foley wrote. “I just talked to Terry’s daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news. He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw. If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks that this incredible man gave so much, for so long, to so many.”

Foley continued, “There will never be another like him. May God bless Terry, his friends, family and all who loved him. RIP my dear friend – it was an honor to know you. #RIPTerryFunk.”