The Bella Twins Issue Statement Regarding Accusations Made Against Vince McMahon

The Bella Twins took to social media on Monday to comment on the allegations made against Vince McMahon that resulted in WWE being hit with a lawsuit that led to the longtime executive resigning from the company.

Nikkie and Brie Garcia, better known to WWE fans as Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, took to X to release a joint statement regarding the story.

“We are shocked and disheartened with the recent allegations against members of the WWE,” they wrote, referencing Vince, John Laurinaitis, Brock Lesnar and others alleged in the lawsuit. “It has been a lot to process since we found out this past week just as you all did.”

They continued, “This is something we don’t stand for or condone from anyone no matter who they are. We want all women to feel safe and supported in the workplace and in their everyday lives.”