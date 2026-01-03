The Boogeyman Joins Cast Of Horror Anthology “Halloween Candy 2”

WWE legend The Boogeyman (Marty Wright) announced on his Twitter (X) account that he has secured a role in the new horror anthology “Halloween Candy 2.” The film is currently in production, but there is no confirmed release date.

Wright wrote, “Soon to come….i come from a place where light doesn’t exist.”

Wright is part of a cast that includes Annaliese Curry, Alissa Leonetti, Nadia Rykova, Andrew Gilligan, Randy Borruso, Mara McCann, Eric Michaelian, Evy Macintosh, Jess Bennett, Evelyn Twarowski, Grace Quilliam, and Lexi Hannan. Douglas Plomitallo, who wrote and directed the original film, is also at the helm of this new installment.

Plomitallo is a veteran of WWE, having worked as a cameraman on several productions, including “WWE: Unreal,” “WWE LFG,” “WWE 24,” “WWE Rivals,” “Table For 3,” “Undertaker: The Last Ride,” and more. Wright is signed to a WWE Legends deal and makes occasional appearances for the company, notably showing up in digital content to frighten WWE talent during the Halloween season.

The original “Halloween Candy” was released in March 2025 through Terror Films and is available on platforms such as Tubi and Amazon Prime. This film was described as follows:

“Spending her first Halloween alone, a recently divorced writer searches for inspiration from trick-or-treaters who come to her door. The night becomes a nightmare when one surprise visitor makes this Halloween one she will never forget.”