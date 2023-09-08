The Great Khali Returns To WWE At Superstar Spectacle, Says He Has Another Match Left In Him

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The WWE Superstar Spectacular event took place on Friday in Hyderabad, TG, India. WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali made an appearance in front of the live audience and stated that he still has a match in him.

Here’s some footage of Khali’s appearance:

During WWE’s trip to India, Khali reunited with several people including Natalya:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR