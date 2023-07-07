The Hardy Boyz, Mickie James & Lio Rush Set For MCW Fan Jam

Maryland Championship Wrestling is coming to the RJ Meyer Arena in Joppa, Maryland for the FIRST EVER MCW Fan Jam.
The company recently announced details of the event, confirming tag-team wrestling legends The Hardy Boyz for the fan festival scheduled for July 23.
Also announced for the special event is Mickie James and Lio Rush.
For ticket and event information, click here.
♨️THE HARDY BOYZ RETURN TO MCW♨️
Join us on Sunday July 23rd at The RJ Meyer Arena in Joppa, #Maryland for the FIRST EVER #MCWFanJam ‼️
Admission is absolutely #FREE and there will be activities to participate in as well as Meet & Greet opportunities with The Hardy’s,… pic.twitter.com/sKBVNJWqc9
— MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) June 30, 2023