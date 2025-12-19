Earthquake’s Daughter Joanna Tenta Provides Update On Pro Wrestling Training

Joanna Tenta, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Earthquake, spoke with WKYC’s Susan Moses and Monica Robins about various topics, including whether she feels her father’s presence while training.

Tenta wrote, “There are some times that I do… if I’m stepping into the ring… running the ropes… sometimes there are flickers of that… I’m trying to learn some of my dad’s moves.”

On the positive mental effects of her training:

“I feel like since I’ve started training, it has rounded me out. I feel like I’m healing parts of that 17-year-old after my dad died. It’s still the same Joanna. When I’m at the hospital, my whole role is caring for others and so there’s a level of sensitivity and care and attention that I have to provide. Here, I kind of let loose here. I get to be myself.”