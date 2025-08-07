The Hurt Syndicate Responds To MVP Backstage Heat Rumors

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and manager MVP, have responded in-character to recent reports of backstage heat with a viral video that takes aim at the ongoing speculation, specifically MVP’s alleged issues with “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

In recent days, several reports have surfaced claiming MVP has “rubbed a lot of people the wrong way” behind the scenes in AEW. One particularly circulated rumor alleged that MVP has a strong personal dislike for Mike Bailey, supposedly voicing frustrations over Bailey’s presence and booking.

As expected, the speculation quickly spread across social media, prompting The Hurt Syndicate to take matters into their own hands.

On Wednesday, MVP posted a comedic video to social media featuring a staged backstage confrontation with Speedball Mike Bailey. In the clip, MVP approaches Bailey and orders Lashley and Benjamin to curse him out, a blatant and humorous nod to the rumors of personal animosity.

The entire exchange is clearly tongue-in-cheek, with Bailey playing along and no real aggression displayed, mocking the legitimacy of the original reports.

The video comes as The Hurt Syndicate prepares to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on August 24. Their challengers will be determined by the finals of the ongoing AEW Tag Team Eliminator Tournament, with FTR set to face the duo of Brody King and Bandido (Brodido) in the final round.

The champions have been embroiled in heated rivalries with both teams in recent weeks, including being targeted by Adam Copeland, who faces Stokely Hathaway on the upcoming Dynamite with a key stipulation aimed at The Hurt Syndicate.

With the recent parody video, MVP and his faction appear to be flipping the script on the so-called “heat” backstage, using social media humor to take control of the narrative while building intrigue around their title defense.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on AEW Forbidden Door, The Hurt Syndicate’s next challengers, and the latest from the AEW locker room.