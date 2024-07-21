“The Maharaja” Raj Dhesi Announces Details Of His Upcoming Unhindered Tour

Former WWE star “The Maharaja” Raj Dhesi (Jinder Mahal) took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed the details of his upcoming Unhindered Tour, which includes appearances for Black Label Pro, Northeast Wrestling, WrestleCon, AAA TripleMania, Greektown Wrestling, Heroes Hideout, NCG Wrestling and WrestlePro.

This comes after Dhesi made a surprise appearance at GCW’s So High PPV event with a mask and attacked EFFY from behind by hitting him with the Khallas and then revealing his identity.

You can check out Dhesi’s post below.