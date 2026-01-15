The Miz Admits He Fears Being Released During WWE Cut Waves

WWE veteran The Miz appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss various topics, including whether he ever thought he would be released.

Miz said, “Yeah, honestly, every time there’s a release [wave], I’m like, Oh no, is it me?”

On Dolph Ziggler’s release:

“That was a tough one for me to see him go, because it was kind of like the last of my really core group of friends. I have friends, obviously, in the locker room, but that was my core group of friends. I was like man, I’ve had such great matches with Dolph too. Him putting his career up and me the IC Title. That whole IC title reign he was a big part of elevating that title as well. During that time for me, and so to see him go is tough, but that’s the name of this business, it happens, those type of things happen. For me, this is going to sound very cocky and arrogant. I know how valuable I am. I know how good I am, and whether the audience sees it or not, I know people know. If you’ve wrestled me, you know. So yes, there’s always in the back of your mind, ‘Oh, is it me? Is it me? Is it me?’ But then there’s also that other part that goes, ‘I’ve done a lot in this business, and I still got more.’”

