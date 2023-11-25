The Miz Admits He Had A Blast Working With LA Knight

The Miz had a blast working with LA Knight.

“The A-Lister” reflected on impersonating “The Mega Star” on WWE TV ahead of their recent premium live event showdown during a recent TNT Sports sit-down interview.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On enjoying working with LA Knight: “I had a blast working with LA Knight because he’s the type of character that you can really lock in and like kind of make fun of right, and you know he’s gonna spit fire back to you and so you know like you need to come guns blazing like you need to come correct when you when you step up and you’re on the microphone with an LA Knight. You need to make sure that you are at the top of your game, that your mind is clear and that you are ready to go and he brought it. I brought it and I thought we created such a great rivalry and honestly I think we had two matches.It’s kind of the beginning to me. I feel like there’s there’s more that could happen. But man, what an incredible talent, what a rise you know and how about the WWE universe not not getting tired and that’s to credit to him for the WWE Universe not getting tired because a lot of times you see a lot of these guys, the rockets there and you see them come and they crash and fall.”

On the wave of momentum “The Mega Star” is riding and his impersonation of him: “I’d say for a year this trajectory, this wave has been coming and he’s been able to evolve. Been able to stick to his guns and literally go out there and do incredible stuff now to imitate him was very, very easy because I mean he’s a person that you can actually imitate. That what’s really hard is when you have a person that doesn’t really have a character or catch phrases or anything you can’t make, you can’t imitate them. That’s difficult. It’s very easy to imitate someone that has a character has catchphrases. I mean like it’s like, I had so much fun and it was funny backstage when I was kind of going over my head and kind of getting his voice like I was trying to get into the character. So I had all this stuff on. People were mistaking me as LA Knight. They’re like what’s LA Knight doing here today and it’s like, yep.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.