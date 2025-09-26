The Miz Praises Triple H’s Creative Direction Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

As WWE gears up for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, former WWE Champion The Miz has expressed complete confidence in the company’s creative direction under Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Speaking with The Schmo to promote the upcoming two-night spectacle, Miz discussed his potential involvement in the event and how closely he expects to collaborate with WWE’s creative team.

Rather than lobbying for a particular storyline or role, Miz made it clear that he is leaving everything in the hands of Triple H — and he has no doubts about the results. “Triple H has been doing a phenomenal job as the head of creative for WWE, and the proof is in the pudding,” Miz said.

“There’s a reason why every show is sold out. The fact that we are on not just Netflix or USA, but now we also have a partnership with ESPN, with all our PLEs. This company is hot. It’s thriving, and the storylines are second to none.”

The A-Lister also praised Triple H’s mind for the business, calling him one of the best to ever do it. “So whatever Triple H has planned, I am fully backing it,” Miz continued. “Because honestly, he has one of the best minds in the business that I’ve ever seen.”

With WrestleMania 42 set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and 19, 2026, Miz’s faith reflects the renewed energy around WWE’s product under Triple H’s leadership — a creative resurgence that has contributed to record-breaking ticket sales, mainstream partnerships, and critically acclaimed storylines across the board.