The Miz Set For Nickelodeon’s “Tiny Chef”

NICKELODEON SERVES UP BRAND-NEW EPISODES OF THE TINY CHEF SHOW BEGINNING MONDAY, APRIL 8

Additional Season Two Guest Stars Revealed, Including Lance Bass, Jordan Chiles, Auliʻi Cravalho, Rob Gronkowski, Tony Hawk, The Miz, Amy Sedaris, Danny Trejo and More

BURBANK, Calif.–March 25, 2024–Nickelodeon is treating fans of viral culinary sensation Tiny Chef, with brand-new season two episodes of the Emmy Award-winning preschool series, The Tiny Chef Show, beginning Monday, April 8. Produced in association with Imagine Television and Nickelodeon Animation, season two follows Chef as he embarks on all-new herbivorous adventures and cooks up a fresh assortment of plant-based recipes and bite-sized meals in his tree-stump home. From preparing tea for the Queen Bee, trying his hand at magic and facing his ultimate fear of chopping onions, Chef’s kitchen is the place to be.

In the second season, Chef welcomes a delicious lineup of celebrity and influencer guest stars, including: Ceci Balagot, Cooper Barnes, Lance Bass, Ryan Blaney, Victory Brinker, Liam Charles, Jordan Chiles, Auli’i Cravalho, Tricia Fukuhara, Duff Goldman, Rob Gronkowski, Carla Hall, Tony Hawk, Matt Hutchinson, George Johnston IV, Aneeshwar Kunchala, The Miz, Like Nastya, Wolfgang Schaeffer, Sean Sotaridona (Sean Does Magic), Danny Trejo, Ming Tsai, Tariq Logan and Aisha Tyler. Nicole Byer, Bob the Drag Queen and Amy Sedaris also join Alan Cumming as the announcers. Previously announced guest stars include: Kristen Bell, Mayim Bialik, Santa J. Claus, Young Dylan, Kira Kosarin, April Moore (AprilAthena7) and Jackie Tohn.

The new season two episodes kick off with “Donuts/Rainbow Salad,” premiering Monday, April 8, at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon and 4:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on the Nick Jr. channel. Featuring Chiles and Kunchala, “Donuts/Rainbow Salad” follows Chef as he attempts to bake Olly’s favorite donuts for her surprise birthday breakfast without waking her up. Then, Chef and Olly have their hands full babysitting twelve ladybug babies, trying to make them all a snack at the same time. The Tiny Chef Show will air regularly Monday through Thursday at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon in the U.S., and season two is set to debut on Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. channels internationally.

Available to stream now on Paramount+, the first season of The Tiny Chef Show features RuPaul as the announcer, alongside a star-studded celebrity guest lineup, including: Bell, Sky & Ocean Brown, Tabitha Brown, Josh Dela Cruz, Josh Gad, Liza Koshy, RZA, That Girl Lay Lay and Keith L. Williams. With help from Chef’s famous friends and fellow tiny pals–Olly, Chef’s enthusiastic robot buddy; Ruby, Chef’s fuzzy caterpillar pet; Henry, a loyal snail; and the Stump Band, the show’s house musical group–season one follows Chef as he conquers new challenges and whips up delectable veggie-forward dishes in his very tiny kitchen.

The Tiny Chef Show is executive produced by Imagine Entertainment Executive Chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, Stephanie Sperber, as well as Dunshire Productions. Creators Rachel Larsen, cinematographer Ozlem Akturk, and Adam Reid also serve as executive producers alongside Leah Gotcsik. Michael Kaufman serves as co-executive producer. Jen Pace and Kate Crownover serve as Nickelodeon’s Executives in Charge of Production for the series.