The New Day’s WWE Release Is The True End Of The Cena Era

The last time I attended a WrestleMania was 2007 in Detroit, when I flew back to my hometown from Los Angeles to enjoy the event with my high school friends.

That was the year after Kofi Kingston debuted in WWE. He and I are both 1981 babies, which gives a certain perspective on just how much has changed in all our lives. His debut predated the iPhone, Android smartphones, streaming services, and much of the modern digital world we now take for granted.

A twenty-year career in the biggest pro wrestling company in the world is an incredible achievement, and its sudden end makes the shock of it that much greater.

The Formation of The New Day

Xavier Woods, who began wrestling in early TNA as Consequences Creed, joined FCW/NXT in 2010. Around the same time, future stablemate Big E (then Big E Langston) also arrived.

In the fall of 2014, Woods appeared on SmackDown as the driving force behind the idea that he, Kofi, and Big E could rule the roost, Freebird-style.

Early results were mixed, largely due to Vince McMahon’s initial use of black gospel imagery with the trio. However, their ability to eventually earn creative freedom proved to be a life-changing turning point for all three.

At that stage:

Kofi had never risen above the midcard, despite multiple title reigns

Woods had yet to find sustained success, despite clear charisma (his biggest outside achievement being UpUpDownDown)

Big E had enjoyed success as NXT and Intercontinental Champion, but hadn’t broken through fully

Together, everything changed.

Achievements and Cultural Impact

Once they connected with the audience, blending comedy, charisma, and elite in-ring work, The New Day took off.

Their accomplishments speak for themselves:

Eight world tag team title reigns as a trio

Additional tag title wins for Kofi & Woods after Big E’s injury

WWE Championship victories for both Kofi and Big E

A King of the Ring win for Woods

The launch of the Booty-O’s cereal brand

Iconic WrestleMania entrances inspired by video games

Their feud with The Usos remains one of the defining rivalries of the modern era, often compared to a Freebirds vs. Von Erichs dynamic.

One of the standout moments from that rivalry came in their heated promo battles, a rare glimpse of edge in WWE’s PG era:

They also delivered consistently in the ring. It was rare to see a New Day match that didn’t deliver. Beyond The Usos, they had standout programs with The Shield, The Wyatt Family, and teams led by AJ Styles.

Outside the ring, their presentation was just as impactful, with bright colors, unicorn horns, pancakes flying into the crowd, and the now-iconic trombone keeping time with “New. Day. Rocks.”

They managed something rare: appealing to kids while still entertaining adults, much like the best crossover entertainment.

A Changing Landscape

When it became clear that Big E would not be able to return after his serious neck injury in 2022, the group’s dynamic inevitably changed.

In a shocking recent storyline twist, Kingston and Woods turned on Big E, kicking him out of The New Day, a moment that symbolized just how much things had shifted.

Even in lighter moments, the group’s unique chemistry still shone through:

Injuries have also played a role. Woods is currently rehabbing a shoulder issue, and Kofi’s in-ring schedule has slowed significantly compared to his peak years as one of WWE’s most consistent workhorses.

What Comes Next?

Where they go from here is uncertain.

Kofi, now in his mid-40s, and Woods, still under 40, have built a strong platform beyond wrestling through UpUpDownDown, which could easily sustain them in the long term.

Still, it’s rare for performers of their caliber not to want one final run.

Other promotions present possibilities:

Total Nonstop Action Wrestling may not have the financial reach

All Elite Wrestling offers intriguing in-ring matchups

Kofi, in particular, could thrive in a faster-paced environment, while potential tag matches involving Woods would immediately elevate any division.

Final Thoughts

For now, though, it’s worth taking a moment to reflect.

The New Day wasn’t just a successful faction; they were one of the defining acts of their era. They helped carry WWE through a major transitional period and redefined what a top act could look like.

Their journey — from uncertain beginnings to cultural icons- is one of the most unique success stories in modern wrestling.

And as their chapter begins to close, alongside the gradual exits of stars like Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles, it feels increasingly clear:

This truly is the end of the Cena Era.

Thad Zajac also writes about politics, policy and pop culture on his site Letters From The Wasteland, and can be found on BlueSky posting about wrestling, sports and current affairs.