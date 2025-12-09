The Rock Earns Golden Globe Nomination For His Role In The Smashing Machine

According to Deadline, “The Smashing Machine” attracted significant attention due to WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s starring role. However, this attention did not necessarily result in high ticket sales.

Despite this, Johnson received a nomination for his performance in the film. The report also mentioned that the Golden Globes’ 83rd edition marks the beginning of Award Season, serving as an important indicator of who may be in contention for the Academy Awards two months later.

Additionally, Johnson was not the only actor from “The Smashing Machine” to receive a Golden Globe nomination; Emily Blunt was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Johnson’s character’s girlfriend.

While Johnson has been cautious about discussing any Oscar buzz surrounding the film, his Golden Globe nomination suggests that there may indeed be some interest.

Historically, Johnson had not received nominations for either a Golden Globe or an Oscar during his acting career. However, that changed on Monday morning when he was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.

This is one of the most prestigious Golden Globe Awards, and Johnson’s competitors for the award include Joel Edgerton (“Train Dreams”), Oscar Isaac (“Frankenstein”), Michael B. Jordan (“Sinners”), Wagner Moura (“The Secret Agent”), and Jeremy Allen White (“Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”).