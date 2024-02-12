The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express To Reunite At WWE WrestleMania Weekend

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express will reunite for the first time in two years.

Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton established a legendary legacy in the 1980s, working for a variety of promotions such as Mid-South Wrestling, JCP, AWA, WWE, Smoky Mountain Wrestling, WCW, NWA, NJPW, TNA, and AEW.

Jim Cornette, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express’s long-time manager, inducted the group into the WWE Hall of Fame on March 31, 2017. They disbanded as a tag team in 2022 as Morton focused on assisting his son, Kerry, in his GCW and NWA careers.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express will reunite over WrestleMania weekend to face Mike Bailey and The East West Express (Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne) in a trios match at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8.

The event takes place on Friday, April 5, at Penns Landing Caterers in Philadelphia, PA, and will be broadcast live on Triller TV (formerly FITE TV).

Masato Tanaka and Minoru Suzuki are set to face Masha Slamovich and Rina Yamashita, while Dragon Kid, YAMATO, and Kzy will face Ben-K, Shun Skywalker, and Kota Minoura.