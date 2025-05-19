The Rock Reflects On Lifelong Bond With Make-A-Wish Foundation

WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently shared a message on his Twitter (X) account reflecting on his long-standing relationship with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
He mentioned how this connection dates back to his father, Rocky Johnson, and included a new video discussing the topic.
How bout this proof how life can sometimes come full circle? ⭕️💫❤️
I’ve had the privilege of granting hundreds and hundreds of kid’s wishes from @makeawish and every single one has changed my life every single time.
And looking back to when I was a kid – my dad, Rocky Johnson…
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 17, 2025