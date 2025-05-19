The Rock Reflects On Lifelong Bond With Make-A-Wish Foundation

By
James Hetfield
-

WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently shared a message on his Twitter (X) account reflecting on his long-standing relationship with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

He mentioned how this connection dates back to his father, Rocky Johnson, and included a new video discussing the topic.

