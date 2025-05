WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson participated in a meme trend that encourages people to share what their stripper name would be. To create your stripper name, you combine the color of your underwear with the last thing you ate. The Rock took to Instagram to share his own stripper name.

The Rock wrote, “Popped up in my feed this morning and has me belly laughing. Ladies please welcome to the stage…BLACK BEEF. Yours?”

You can check out The Rock’s post below.