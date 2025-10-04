The Rock Reveals Why He Finished WrestleMania 29 Match Despite Serious Injury

WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently appeared on NPW’s Fresh Air to discuss several topics, including the reason he completed his WrestleMania 29 match against 17-time World Champion John Cena.

Despite suffering a torn abdomen and simultaneously tearing his adductor and quad tendons during the match, he persevered until the end.

Rock said, “In this WrestleMania match, if [Cena] would have asked me, ‘Hey, are you okay?’ And I say, ‘No, there is something wrong,’ and he says, ‘Okay, let’s go home,’ we would know where to pick up.

He continued, It’s almost like you go right to the third act of the script, and we would go home. That would be the end of the match. I didn’t want to tell John that because I knew the match would end, and I didn’t want the match to end in that way. Not only was it important to me to go out on my shield, I knew this was my very last match of my entire career. My career was going to end on this night. No one knew, but I knew. The other reason, and maybe more important than my career ending, I was doing the honors. That means you’re passing the torch to someone who is going to carry it from here on out.

Rock added, “That was to John, and that was the finish to our match; me doing the honors for him and him beating me in the middle of the ring to become champion. That’s why I didn’t want the match to end right away. I wanted him to have his moment. That’s important.”