The Rock Reveals Wrestling Legend Peter Maivia Inspired Disney’s Maui

WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late great-grandfather, Peter Maivia.

In a heartfelt video, The Rock honored the legacy of the wrestling icon and mentioned that Peter Maivia served as the inspiration for the character “Maui” in the Moana film series.

The Rock wrote, “The inspiration behind MAUI was my grandfather, HIGH CHIEF PETER MAIVIA.

43 years ago, this past weekend — my grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia began his walk in the clouds, as God and the universe called him home right from here in Hawaii.

The High Chief’s charisma was off the charts, his hair, his tattoos, he was built like a tank, moved like a cheetah, tough as nails, and sang like an angel.

I miss him.

This is why the character of MAUI is so deeply personal to me – keeps my grandfather’s spirit close to my heart.

Love you grandpa.

ALOOOOHAAAAAAA”

The Rock voiced Maui in both animated films, Moana and Moana 2, and will reprise the role in the live-action film on July 10th.