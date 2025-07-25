The Rock Says Farewell To Hulk Hogan In Heartfelt Post

WWE legend and global superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has joined the outpouring of tributes following the death of Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea), who passed away at age 71 due to cardiac arrest after recent post-surgical complications.

In a powerful and deeply personal post on Instagram, The Rock reflected on his lifelong connection to Hogan — from a childhood fan in the crowd to sharing the ring with him at WWE WrestleMania X8 in one of the most iconic matches in wrestling history.

Johnson began by recounting a memory from 1984 at Madison Square Garden, when a young Dwayne caught Hogan’s iconic “HULKSTER” headband during a match against Paul Orndorff. After the match, Hogan asked for it back — it was his last one — and promised to return the favor.

“A month later in Madison Square Garden, you did just that. You kept your word, with a handshake and a ‘thanks kid’. And that meant the world to that little 12-year-old boy.”

Fast forward nearly two decades, and that same kid would be standing face-to-face with his idol in front of a sold-out crowd at WrestleMania 18 in 2002.

“Just 17 years later, and still a kid at the age of 29 years old — I’m standing in the middle of the ring and facing you – one of my wrestling heroes in the main event of WRESTLEMANIA.”

“Thank You For The House, Brother”

The Rock spoke in awe of the electric crowd reaction during their match in Toronto, particularly the moment Hogan kicked out of the Rock Bottom. It was a surreal moment where the past and present collided in front of over 68,000 fans at the SkyDome.

“Just listen and FEEL that crowd go ELECTRIC… all for you. I’ve never felt anything like that in my entire wrestling career.”

While Hogan may have passed the torch that night, The Rock was quick to credit Hogan for “drawing the house”, honoring him for being the box-office phenomenon that helped build wrestling into a global attraction.

“You sold out every arena and stadium across the country in your prime as Hulk Hogan… on your way of becoming the greatest of all time.”

Ending his tribute with words that carried the weight of history and respect, The Rock signed off with the following:

“From deep in my bones, and on behalf of this wild and crazy world of professional wrestling that we love, I say to you now, and forever…

Thank you for the house, brother.

Thank you, for the house.”

The Rock’s heartfelt message is just one of many emotional tributes from across the wrestling world, but it stands out for its personal lens and poetic full-circle nature. From catching a headband in the crowd to headlining WrestleMania with his childhood hero, Johnson’s story captures the immortality of Hulk Hogan’s influence.

Hulk Hogan’s legacy as a cultural icon and wrestling pioneer continues to be honored by those who lived it—and those who lived because of it.

Stay with PWMania.com for continued coverage and tributes to the late Hulk Hogan.