The Rock Snubbed In Best Actor Category At 2026 Academy Awards

The nominees for the 2026 Academy Awards (the 98th edition) have been announced, and WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson did not receive a nomination for Best Actor, despite his critically acclaimed performance in “The Smashing Machine”.

The five nominees in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category are Timothée Chalamet for “Marty Supreme”, Michael B. Jordan for “Sinners”, Leonardo DiCaprio for “One Battle After Another”, Ethan Hawke for “Blue Moon”, and Wagner Moura for “The Secret Agent”.

Previously, The Rock was nominated for a Golden Globe but did not win. The award went to Wagner Moura for his role in “The Secret Agent”.

He also received a nomination at the Astra Film Awards but was unable to secure the win. Last month, The Rock commented on the poor box office performance of “The Smashing Machine”, stating that he was not disturbed by it.