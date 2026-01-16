The Undertaker Admits He Was Wrong About John Cena

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker discussed various topics on his Six Feet Under podcast, including his initial misjudgment of John Cena’s career.

Undertaker said, “It’s funny, he’s another one that I missed on… I’m just saying, early on there’s two people that I watched them work day one and I was like, ‘Mmmm. Yeah, this guy [ain’t] gonna make it.’ I was wrong, I get — look, I can admit when I’m wrong. There’s some people in the business that can’t do that. I will tell you when I was wrong and I missed with him.”

On misjudging The Rock during his debut:

“You got to go back to day one, when he had the things hanging off of him. And he came out there, and he was ‘Rah rah.’ And I was like — and he debuted in the Garden, right? Rocky Maivia, right? So I’m like, ‘Oh this poor kid.’ And to have the legacy, right? So obviously his grandfather, Chief Peter Maivia. His dad, Rocky Johnson. And then you have these expectations, and you come out with that thing on, and, Cheesy McCheeserton. And I was like, ‘Oh man, this is not gonna be good.’ And I was wrong there. So that’s twice. Those are two big ones. It took them a minute to find their stride. And I guess, I guess they had okay careers. Right?”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)