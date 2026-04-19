Sunday, April 19, 2026
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The Undertaker Chokeslams Tony Hinchcliffe At WrestleMania Event

By
Phil Johnson
-
The Undertaker in WWE
The Undertaker | WWE

The Undertaker made a appearance during the Kill Tony WrestleMania event in Las Vegas — and it wasn’t for laughs.

Footage from the crossover show shows The Undertaker storming the set and delivering a thunderous chokeslam to host Tony Hinchcliffe, sending him crashing through the Kill Tony table.

The unexpected moment instantly brought the show to a halt, drawing a massive reaction from the live crowd.

Adding to the spectacle, The Undertaker’s iconic entrance music hit immediately after the chokeslam, sending the audience into a frenzy as the chaos unfolded.

Triple H then rushed to the scene moments later, attempting to check on Hinchcliffe and bring the segment back under control.

The event was taped by Netflix and is scheduled to air Monday morning.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WrestleMania weekend moments and coverage.

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