The Undertaker Praises Liv Morgan’s Passion And “Grit” In The Ring

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker discussed various topics on his Six Feet Under podcast, including WWE star Liv Morgan and how her passion and determination are evident in her performances.

Undertaker said, “It’s such a tell, and that’s a compliment. The way people present themselves when they were fans, as opposed to when they weren’t fans and then got in the business — there are just little nuanced things you do that accentuate your character. You have an understanding of the business and how it’s run. Of all the athletes we bring in, Kurt Angle might be the exception to that. He wasn’t a fan as a kid, but I noticed it right away with you. It’s the little nuanced things you do that you understand, and then how you present your character. It’s a testament to that. It does take a while to figure it out, but I think it happens a little quicker when you’re a fan, or if you’re a legacy, you pick things up a lot quicker.”

On personality drawing money:

“You can be as technically proficient as you want and be the greatest and never draw a dime. But what you guys [Liv & Dom] have, your personalities, that’s what sells the tickets.”

On the value Of struggling early:

“I think it’s important. Because I find that with some of the talent, the lack of struggle hurts long term when you’re in the ring. There’s a certain amount of grit you have to go through sometimes to achieve your goals, and your presentation in the ring exudes that kind of grit. It’s like, ‘She’s been through some s**t.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.