The Young Bucks: “AEW Will Always Be Our Baby, It’s Our Life’s Work”

Top AEW stars and the company’s EVPs The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including how AEW will always be their baby and their life’s work and how they are happy to see WWE star “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes rise to the occasion as they are all rooting for each other.

Matt Jackson said, “AEW will always be our baby. It’s our life’s work. We sought out to change the world, and we did just that. We created a new workplace for so many deserving people. Tons of talented individuals received a spotlight that they may have not gotten otherwise. And several people’s careers were taken to new heights because of the sole existence of AEW. We’re proud of the things we accomplished with Cody and happy to see him rising to the occasion. We’re all rooting for each other.”