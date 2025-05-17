Three Big Matches For WWE SmackDown On 5/23 In Savannah, GA.

Three big matches have already been announced for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.
During the May 16 episode of the weekly three-hour blue brand program, it was announced that two more triple-threat qualifying matches for WWE Money In The Bank 2025 will take place on next Friday’s show.
Additionally, a world title tilt has been confirmed for the May 23 show, scheduled to take place live from Savannah, Georgia.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the 5/23 show:
* Aleister Black vs. LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifer)
* Giulia vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Zelina Vega (Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifier)
* The Street Profits (c) vs. FrAxiom (WWE Tag-Team Championship)
