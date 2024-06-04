Three Big WWE RAW Matches Announced For Next Week

Three big matches have been announced for next week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show.

In what will be the “go-home” show for the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland premium live event on June 15, WWE Raw emanates from Toledo, Ohio next Monday night, June 10, 2024 at 8/7c on USA Network.

On tap for the 6/10 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand prime time program is Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov, Sami Zayn vs. Otis and Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY.

