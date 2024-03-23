Thunder Rosa Says She Is Feeling 100 Percent

AEW star Thunder Rosa appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where she talked about a number of topics including how the fans must have forgot that she went on hiatus while she was champion.

Rosa said, “I think a lot of people forget that I left as a champion, and I literally was there all the time because people didn’t see me. It’s just … crawling and scratching for what is yours again and I’m going to do it again. I have an opportunity to face Toni Storm and her cosplay friend, Mariah [May].”

On AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mariah May being in trouble:

“They’re in trouble because I … I don’t have nothing to lose anymore. I’m coming, I’m coming hungry, I’m a little more violent than I was before, and I have a goal. My goal is not to look pretty and talk nonsense on TV; it’s to handle business.”

On feeling 100 percent again:

“I’m feeling a 100 percent. I had a booking on Sunday in Canada and I was like totally dialed in. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m back.’ It’s taken me, like, match by match for me to find myself again, but I’m back.”

