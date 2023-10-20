Tickets Moving Well For This Week’s AEW Collision

How are the tickets moving for this week’s episode of AEW Collision?

Let’s find out!

Wrestle Tix is reporting that All Elite Wrestling has sold 2,298 tickets for Saturday’s Collision show in Memphis, TN.

There are 830 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for 3,128 seats.

On tap for this week’s AEW Collision in Memphis is AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks & Big Bill defending their titles against the Blackpool Combat Club duo of Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta, as well as Miro vs. Action Andretti in singles action.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage from Memphis, TN.