Tiffany Stratton Reveals Her Favorite WWE Match So Far

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including how her match at Elimination Chamber: Perth in 2024 is her favorite match so far in her career.

Stratton said, “I’ve got a couple of really good moments in my short career. I’d just say Australia was probably one of the best moments of my career thus far. Just having the crowd behind me in my first-ever big PLE in a foreign country was such a confidence booster, and I felt it in the moment.”

She continued, “It wasn’t like I was blind to the crowd there. Like I felt them cheering for me. I was like, ‘This is my moment.’ I was waiting for me to get out of the cage. And once I got out of the cage, there was like no nerves in me. I was full throttle, hitting everything that I was going to hit. And it was just such a transformative moment for me. I was so confident hearing the crowd behind me.”

On the fan reaction changing her career:

“So like, hearing myself get cheered, especially as somebody who’s supposed to get booed, was definitely so eye-opening and changing for me.”

