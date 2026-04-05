Tiffany Stratton Teases Alliance With Chelsea Green

During last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton faced Women’s United States Champion Giulia in a non-title match. Before the match, Stratton encountered Chelsea Green backstage.

The two-time Women’s United States Champion proposed a partnership with Stratton, but Stratton declined the offer. Ultimately, Kiana James’ interference helped Giulia secure the victory in the non-title match.

In exclusive footage recently released by WWE, Stratton again ran into Green backstage on SmackDown. Green mocked Stratton for her defeat last Friday and revealed that she is close to making her return to the ring, after which she intends to pursue Giulia’s title. Green also suggested that things would have turned out differently for Stratton had she accepted her offer, implying that she should reconsider for her own benefit.

Stratton appeared uninterested and started to walk away, then turned back, startling Green. She admitted she needs help defeating Giulia, and, as annoying as Green is, she could be a valuable ally.