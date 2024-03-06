Title Match & More Set For 3/12 Episode Of WWE NXT

Next week’s episode of WWE NXT is already shaping up to be a big one.

On this week’s NXT Roadblock show, it was announced that Shawn Spears and Ridge Holland will be going one-on-one in a featured singles match.

Additionally, Oba Femi will return to in-ring action, as he puts his NXT North American Championship on-the-line against Brooks Jensen.

Before the show ended, Gigi Dolin vs. Arianna Grace was also added to the lineup for next week’s show.

