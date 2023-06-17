Title Unification, Women’s MITB Spot Up For Grabs & More On Next Week’s SmackDown

You can officially pencil in some matches for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

During this week’s edition of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand television program, three matches were announced for next Friday night’s show.

Bayley will put her spot in the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match on the line when she meets Shotzi, and Cameron Grimes and Baron Corbin meet in another singles match showdown.

Also scheduled for next week’s show is the WWE and NXT Women’s Tag-Team Championship unification between the teams of Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler and Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.