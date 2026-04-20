TKO President Addresses WWE Creative Control In Leaked Audio

Newly surfaced comments from Mark Shapiro have provided insight into how much influence TKO has over WWE’s creative direction and the company’s increasing use of celebrities in storylines.

In audio recorded during a University of Alabama class, Shapiro was asked about TKO’s involvement in WWE creative decisions, including appearances by figures such as Pat McAfee and Jelly Roll.

.@TKOGrp President Mark Shapiro told a University of Alabama class that TKO has full control over @WWE creative. He defended the increase in celebrity involvement (@LoganPaul, @PatMcAfeeShow, @markwahlberg) as a growth strategy, while admitting it may alienate parts of the… pic.twitter.com/Mndy17GEEK — Blake “Axe” Avignon (@bobby_s_axelrod) April 20, 2026

Shapiro made it clear that TKO ultimately holds full responsibility.

“First of all, it has complete control, so we’re responsible, good or bad, fact or fiction.”

He contrasted the current structure with the era under Vince McMahon, noting that WWE’s transition into a public company — and later merger with Ultimate Fighting Championship to form TKO Group Holdings — has made its operations far more transparent.

Shapiro also pointed to WWE’s recent media rights deals as a major factor in the company’s growth, including moving WWE Raw to Netflix, WWE SmackDown remaining on USA Network, and WWE NXT shifting to The CW, alongside premium live events now streaming through ESPN.

According to Shapiro, those changes have significantly expanded WWE’s audience across multiple platforms.

“WWE has grown in every way… it’s grown in audience, social, stars, clicks, views… it’s really exploded.”

Addressing criticism over celebrity involvement, Shapiro defended the approach, arguing it is nothing new — only larger in scale.

“Having Hollywood tie-ins and celebs… that’s not new, it’s just on a larger stage.”

He cited names like Dwayne Johnson as examples of crossover success, while also referencing appearances by athletes and mainstream figures in WWE programming.

Shapiro acknowledged that WWE’s expanded distribution model — requiring fans to access content across platforms like Netflix, USA Network, The CW, and ESPN — can frustrate viewers.

“You’re going to win some folks over, but you’re also going to chase some folks away.”

However, he framed the strategy as part of a broader shift in modern sports and entertainment consumption, where premium content is increasingly spread across multiple services.

Ultimately, Shapiro emphasised that WWE’s goal is to align itself with top-tier content environments to maximise reach and relevance.

“We really want to surround ourselves with a good neighborhood of content… ESPN’s a perfect example because they have A-list sports.”

The comments offer a rare look into how TKO views WWE’s creative direction, business model, and long-term growth strategy in the post-merger era.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WWE and TKO updates.