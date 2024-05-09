TKO Reveals This Year’s First Quarter Financial Results

As PWMania.com previously reported, TKO Group Holdings Inc., the parent company of the WWE, is set to release their 2024 first quarter financial results sometime this week.

TKO revealed they have a total revenue of $629.7 million, while they have a total net loss amounting to $249.5 million. It was also revealed that UFC contributed $313.0 million to the revenue, while the WWE’s contribution is at $316.7 million.

The financial setback primarily stems from TKO’s resolution of the UFC antitrust lawsuit, entailing a settlement cost of $335 million.

You can check out the full details below.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $629.7 million

Net loss of $249.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $282.2 million

First Quarter 2024 Operational Highlights and Recent Developments

UFC held 11 events, including five with live audiences, that consistently delivered strong viewership and attendance and set several all-time records for gross revenue at the respective arenas.

In April, UFC 300 was one of the most successful and highest-grossing events in UFC history with a gate of $16.5 million and attendance of 20,067 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

WWE held 47 events, including two premium live events. Each WWE premium live event (Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber) delivered all-time records for gross revenue and viewership for the respective event.

WWE entered into a long-term media rights agreement with Netflix for Raw beginning in January 2025; subsequently, WWE entered into a $25 million domestic media rights agreement with NBCUniversal for Raw to remain on USA Network for the fourth quarter of 2024.

In April, WrestleMania XL was held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia over two consecutive nights in front of a combined 145,298 fans. WrestleMania XL was the highest-grossing event in WWE history, increasing 78% as compared to the previous record set at WrestleMania 39. Prime Hydration, the exclusive “Official Hydration Drink Partner” of WWE, became the first partner to ever appear on the center of the WWE ring.

TKO reached an agreement to settle all claims asserted in both UFC antitrust lawsuits for an aggregate amount of $335 million. The settlement is payable in installments and is anticipated to be deductible for tax purposes.

Full Year 2024 Guidance

The Company increased its target for revenue to $2.610 billion to $2.685 billion.

The Company increased its target for Adjusted EBITDA to $1.185 billion to $1.205 billion.

The Company revised its target for Free Cash Flow Conversion2 to in excess of 40%.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TKO) today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

“TKO is off to a strong start in 2024 with multiple record-setting live events, new brand partnerships, and media rights deals for WWE Raw,” said Ariel Emanuel, Executive Chair and CEO of TKO. “With our momentum in the first quarter and solid financial results, we have raised our full year 2024 guidance. We also reached an agreement to settle all claims asserted in both UFC antitrust lawsuits. These positive developments, along with the strength in our underlying businesses, give us more conviction than ever in the combination of UFC and WWE, and in TKO’s ability to deliver sustainable long-term value for shareholders.”

First-Quarter Consolidated Results

Revenue increased 105%, or $323.0 million, to $629.7 million. The increase reflected an increase of $6.3 million at UFC, to $313.0 million, and the contribution of $316.7 million of revenue at WWE.

Net Loss was $249.5 million, a decrease of $337.4 million from net income of $87.9 million in the prior year period. The decrease reflected an increase in operating expenses partially offset by the increase in revenue. The increase in operating expenses primarily reflected an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses of $475.6 million, an increase in direct operating costs of $111.8 million, and an increase in depreciation and amortization of $91.9 million. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses included a legal settlement of $335.0 million related to a UFC antitrust matter.

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 63%, or $109.6 million, to $282.2 million, due to an increase of $8.8 million at UFC and the contribution of $140.2 million of Adjusted EBITDA at WWE, partially offset by an increase of $39.4 million in corporate expenses.

Cash flows generated by operating activities were $59.3 million, a decrease of $10.4 million from $69.7 million, primarily due to lower net income and the timing of working capital.

Free Cash Flow2 was $27.8 million, a decrease of $37.3 million from $65.1 million, due to the decrease in cash flows generated by operating activities and an increase in capital expenditures, which was primarily related to WWE’s new headquarter facility.

Cash and cash equivalents were $245.8 million as of March 31, 2024. Gross debt was $2.752 billion as of March 31, 2024.