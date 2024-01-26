TKO To Announce 2023 Earnings Next Month

How is TKO Group business doing?

We’ll find out soon enough!

On Friday, the company issued a press release to announce that they will be announcing their fourth quarter and full year business results for 2023 next month.

Check out the complete announcement below.

TKO to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO”), a premium sports and entertainment company, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results after market hours on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. The live teleconference to discuss these results and provide a business update is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT the same day.

The earnings release, the live call and any supporting materials will be accessible via TKO’s IR site – investor.tkogrp.com. A recording of the teleconference will also be available on TKO’s IR site shortly following the call. The recording is expected to remain available for at least 30 days.

About TKO

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company that comprises UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and WWE, an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. Together, our organizations reach more than 1 billion video households in approximately 170 countries, and we organize more than 350 live events year-round, attracting over one million fans. TKO is majority owned by Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global sports and entertainment company.

Website Disclosure

Investors and others should note that TKO announces material financial and operational information to its investors using press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts, as well as its Investor Relations site at investor.tkogrp.com. TKO may also use its website as a distribution channel of material Company information. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about TKO, UFC and WWE when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Investor Email Alerts” option under the Resources tab on investor.tkogrp.com.