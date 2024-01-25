TNA Hard To Kill Drew Strong Pay-Per-View Buys

TNA Wrestling made its official return earlier this month with the Hard to Kill pay-per-view event, which was a success due to PPV sales from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Several former WWE stars made their debuts, including Dana Brooke, Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler), and Xia Brookside.

Alex Selley lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Moose in the show’s main event. Trinity lost the Knockouts title to Jordynne Grace on the show, as she is expected to return to WWE soon and has since left the promotion.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that the show likely had the highest PPV buys since AEW’s Kenny Omega defeated Rich Swann to win the Impact World Title at the 2021 Rebellion. The final numbers are expected to be released in two weeks.

“The TNA Hard To Kill show did great. Right now, this is basically a week and a half out, so this number will grow. But it was at 8,000 on television, which is a really good number for TNA. I’m sure it’s the biggest number that they’ve done since the Rich Swan-Kenny Omega match. And it actually has a fairly decent shot, I don’t know about beating that one. But being in the same realm as that one. And it’s possible that it could be the biggest since the Spike days, certainly already the third biggest since Spike days. The fact that they did this on a night that was against the NFL playoffs against [NJPW] Battle in the Valley, although they were not head to head completely with Battle in the Valley like the last hour, I think of TNA in the first hour of Battle in the Valley, we’re head to head, but they were completely head to head with [AEW] Collision. So, to do a number that big against that football game and Collision and Battle in the Valley. I think that’s great. There’s no other way to put it. That’s great.” Meltzer stated.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)