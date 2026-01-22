TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (1/22/2026): Albuquerque, NM.

By
Matt Boone
-

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT is back for its’ sophomore installment on its’ new cable home of AMC TV tonight.

The weekly two-hour TNA on AMC prime time program returns this evening from Albuquerque, New Mexico, with the following advertised matches and appearances:

    * Jeff Hardy vs. Mustafa Ali
    * We will hear from TNA Champion Mike Santana
    * We will hear from Elayna Black
    * The return of Feast or Fired
    * The new System member will be revealed
    * Indi Hartwell vs. M. By Elegance

Check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR