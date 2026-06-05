TNA iMPACT Results – June 4, 2026

TNA iMPACT delivered another action-packed episode from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California. The show featured a brutal confrontation between Mike Santana and Eric Young, an upset victory by Mr. Elegance over Knockouts World Champion Lei Ying Lee, and a chaotic Wicked Match main event between The Hardys and The Righteous.

Location: Sacramento Memorial Auditorium – Sacramento, California

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

BDE vs. Eddie Edwards (w/ The System)

BDE came out firing and nearly pulled off an upset after neutralizing interference from Alisha Edwards and connecting with a springboard cutter.

Winner: Eddie Edwards via pinfall (Boston Knee Party)

Following the match, Fabian Aichner rushed to the ring looking for revenge on The System. However, the numbers game quickly caught up to him until Leon Slater ran out to even the odds and clear the ring.

The Righteous Vignette

The Righteous continued hyping the upcoming Wicked Match, promising destruction for The Hardys. The segment ended with ominous imagery featuring both teams ahead of the night’s main event.

AJ Francis In-Ring Promo

AJ Francis reflected on his weight-loss journey before claiming he dropped nearly 300 pounds by removing “dead weight” from FIR$T CLA$$, specifically naming Rich Swann and KC Navarro.

Francis then compared himself to legendary music acts and prepared for a musical performance of his own.

Before he could get far, Elijah interrupted.

Elijah questioned why Francis had allegedly photoshopped his head onto Elijah’s body. Francis denied the accusation and handed Elijah a cease-and-desist letter, even referencing Elijah’s former Ezekiel persona while claiming ownership of his music catalog.

Elijah responded with a musical insult of his own, calling Francis “Uncle Phil.” Before Elijah could continue, Francis struck him with a microphone.

The segment ended with Elijah bleeding from his forehead as blood dripped onto the cease-and-desist letter.

Backstage – Daria Rae, Santino Marella & Indi Hartwell

Daria Rae informed Santino Marella and Indi Hartwell that she had nothing to do with Hartwell’s renewed contract.

Elayna Black Backstage Promo

Elayna Black declared herself superior to the rest of the roster and took aim at Indi Hartwell, accusing her of trying to gain favor with management rather than succeeding through talent alone.

Mixed Tag Team Match

Indi Hartwell & Santino Marella vs. Stacks & Arianna Grace

Frankie Kazarian joined commentary for the match.

Late in the bout, Santino attempted to use the Cobra. Arianna Grace stole the sock and attempted to use it herself, but accidentally struck Stacks instead.

Moments later, Santino and Hartwell both applied Cobras to their opponents.

Winners: Indi Hartwell & Santino Marella via Double Cobra

Backstage – The Elegance Brand

The Elegance Brand was discussing strategy backstage when Mara Sadé, Rosemary, and Allie suddenly appeared in the room, sending the group fleeing in fear.

Eric Young Confronts Mike Santana

Eric Young addressed his recent actions involving Ricky Sosa and EC3 before calling out TNA World Champion Mike Santana.

Santana eventually joined him in the ring and dismissed Young as a bitter veteran desperate to remain relevant. Young responded by reminding Santana of his lengthy TNA history and promising to reclaim the TNA World Championship.

The war of words escalated until Santana turned toward the crowd.

Young seized the opportunity and delivered a low blow before planting Santana with a piledriver.

The segment ended with Young standing over Santana while holding the TNA World Championship high above his head.

Mustafa Ali Promo

TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali singled out Tasha Steelz, criticizing her recent failures.

Ali also dismissed KC Navarro’s victory in the Champions Challenge as a fluke and vowed to prove next week why he remains champion.

Intergender Match

TNA Knockouts World Champion Lei Ying Lee vs. Mr. Elegance

Before the match, The Concierge introduced Mr. Elegance and claimed that Lei Ying Lee needed to learn some class.

Xia Brookside joined commentary and played a role in the outcome. Brookside’s distraction helped Mr. Elegance gain control and ultimately score the upset victory.

Winner: Mr. Elegance via pinfall (Excuse Moi)

Post-Match

Following the match, Xia Brookside celebrated from commentary and reminded everyone that she has a future Knockouts World Championship opportunity.

Wicked Match

The Righteous vs. The Hardys

McKenzie Mitchell explained the unique stipulations before the match began:

No count-outs

No disqualifications

Victory only by pinfall or submission inside the ring

The match quickly descended into chaos, with both teams utilizing the relaxed rules and brutal environment.

Winners: The Righteous via pinfall

(Finish: Death Walks into barbed wire followed by Orange Sunshine)

Post-Match Mystery

After The Righteous celebrated their victory, the arena lights suddenly went out.

When the lights returned, Matt and Jeff Hardy had completely disappeared.

The show ended with The Righteous standing victorious and the fate of The Hardys left unknown.

This week’s episode of TNA iMPACT continued building momentum across several major storylines. Eric Young gained a significant psychological edge over Mike Santana ahead of their championship clash, while Mr. Elegance scored one of the biggest upset victories of his career thanks to Xia Brookside’s interference. The mysterious ending involving The Hardys added another intriguing layer to the ongoing rivalry with The Righteous, ensuring plenty of questions heading into next week’s show.