TNA iMPACT Results – June 5, 2025

TNA Wrestling presented its latest episode from the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada (June 6, 2025).

Location: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada

Broadcast Team:

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary: Matthew Rehwoldt & Tom Hannifan

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

Lineup:

Elajah addresses TNA Against All Odds

Monster’s Ball: Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary

X-Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. Eric Young

Joe Hendry returns following TNA Under Siege

Harley Hudson & Myla Grace vs. Heather & M by Elegance

Matt Hardy, Leon Slater & Mike Santana vs. The Nemeth Brothers & Frankie Kazarian

Indi Hartwell vs. Tasha Steelz

Result: Indi Hartwell def. Tasha Steelz via pinfall with the Hurt Donut after interference by The Great Hands.

Post-match: Mustafa Ali shoves Tasha, but Jason Hotch confronts him. Ali, John Skyler, and Tasha leave Hotch alone in the ring.

Vignette – Mance Warner

Mance warns Steve Maclin has a target on his back. Steph De Lander adds they’ll get gold back at Against All Odds.

Security Footage Segment

Xia Brookside and Rosemary are shown locked in isolated rooms with no food or water.

Backstage – Skyler, Tasha, Hotch & Ali

Skyler checks on Tasha, who questions his loyalty. She answers a call on his phone and hands it to him, saying the person wants to speak to him. Ali arrives and says there will be consequences for Hotch’s actions. At Against All Odds, Hotch will face Ali.

X-Division Championship – Moose (c) (w/ JDC) vs. Eric Young (w/ Northern Armory)

Result: Moose def. Eric Young via pinfall with a Spear after a low blow.

Post-match: Moose retains the title. Northern Armory and Eric Young shockingly attack a fan sitting ringside.

Backstage Promo – Dani Luna

Dani reflects on Spitfire’s bond and says not all stories get fairy tale endings. She vows to become a Knockout that everyone remembers.

Joe Hendry In-Ring Promo

Joe says he let fans down by losing the TNA World Title and criticizes Trick Williams for not respecting it. While acknowledging it’s Elijah’s time now, Joe promises to support him.

Interrupted by Frankie Kazarian, who mocks Hendry and says he’ll embarrass him at Against All Odds. Match graphic confirms Hendry vs. Kazarian for the event.

Tag Match – Heather by Elegance & M by Elegance vs. Harley Hudson & Myla Grace

Result: Heather by Elegance & M by Elegance def. Harley Hudson & Myla Grace via pinfall with an Elegant Moonsault.

Injury Report:

Tessa Blanchard: TMJ injury – return unknown

Matt Cardona: Bruised but cleared for action after match vs. Maclin

Monster’s Ball – Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary

Result: Xia Brookside def. Rosemary via pinfall with the Brooksi Bomb through chairs.

Post-match: Xia crosses Rosemary’s arms in a symbolic show of dominance.

The Treehouse Segment – The Rascalz

Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz joke about teams they’ll beat, with Trey jokingly saying “Shelton Benjamin and Mom.” They declare themselves future TNA World Tag Team Champions.

Vignette – Elijah

Elijah sings and says Trick Williams is losing control. He says it all starts from within and questions Trick’s spirit. He invites Trick to “walk this way” and bring the title.

Lei Ying Lee Vignette (in Mandarin)

Lei says she’s from China and didn’t come to challenge—she came to end the champion’s reign. At Against All Odds, her only goal is to win.

Santino Marella Announcement

Santino will face Robert Stone at Against All Odds. If Stone wins, Santino will never be Director of Authority again. If Santino wins, Stone must leave TNA.

Victoria Crawford and Stone interrupt. Stone declares it’ll be “The Sheriff Stone Show,” but Santino says, “Over my dead body.”

Main Event – Matt Hardy, Leon Slater & Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian & The Nemeth Brothers

Result: Matt Hardy, Leon Slater & Mike Santana def. Frankie Kazarian & The Nemeth Brothers via pinfall after Spin the Block on Ryan Nemeth.

Show Ends.