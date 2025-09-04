TNA iMPACT Results – September 4, 2025

Location: Minneapolis Armory – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

A special LIVE episode of TNA iMPACT from Minneapolis, MN. starts … NOW!

Opening Segment: Mike Santana & Santino Marella

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella opened the night, addressing the chaos surrounding Trick Williams. While admitting Trick frustrates him, Santino made it official: Trick Williams will defend the TNA World Championship against Mike Santana at Bound for Glory on October 12.

Mike Santana then made his entrance to a strong reaction. He promised to bring the title “home” for his daughter and family, declaring that Trick’s refusal to defend the belt is a cowardly act. Santana warned that if Trick doesn’t return to TNA soon, he may show up in NXT to change his mind.

Gia Miller Interviews The Hardys & Mara Sadè

Backstage, Gia Miller asked Sadè about last week’s attack by Agent Zero. Sadè said she’s ready to strike back. Matt Hardy said Order 4 made things personal, and Jeff Hardy added that he and Sadè share a unique creative bond. Together, they vowed to shut Order 4 up tonight.

Moose Confronts Santana; AJ Francis Interrupts

Moose approached Santana backstage, encouraging him to win the title at Bound for Glory. AJ Francis interrupted, accusing Moose of disrespecting Trick Williams. A tense exchange led to the announcement: Moose vs. AJ Francis is set for next week.

In-Ring Segment: Ryan Nemeth, Matt Cardona

Ryan Nemeth took to the ring and hyped the return of his brother, Nic Nemeth. Before Ryan could finish, Matt Cardona interrupted and insulted Nic before blasting Ryan with the microphone.

Frankie Kazarian vs. Matt Cardona

RESULT: Frankie Kazarian defeated Matt Cardona via pinfall with the Fade to Black.

After the match, Gia Miller attempted a post-match interview, but Kazarian took the mic and berated her. He made his intentions clear—he wants a shot at the TNA International Championship. Steve Maclin arrived to confront Kazarian face-to-face.

The IInspiration Promo

Backstage, Jessie McKay said they’re one step closer to the Knockouts World Tag Team Championships. Cassie Lee added they’d be keeping a close eye on Ash By Elegance’s championship celebration tonight.

The Elegance Brand’s Knockouts Title Celebration

The Personal Concierge hosted a lavish celebration for the new Knockouts World Champion, Ash By Elegance. A painted portrait of Ash with the title and a crown was unveiled, alongside extravagant gifts. Ash declared herself the “savior of TNA” after defeating Jacy Jayne at WWE NXT Heatwave.

Masha Slamovich interrupted and announced she’ll face Ash at Victory Road. A brawl broke out, with Masha fending off Heather and M By Elegance, but Ash blinded her with champagne. Just as the numbers game overwhelmed Masha, Léi Yǐng Lee and Xia Brookside made the save, followed by The IInspiration. The babyfaces cleared the ring and destroyed Ash’s celebratory portrait.

Injury Report

JDC remains out with a head injury. Mara Sadè has been cleared after last week’s clothesline from Agent Zero. Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz are also cleared. Trick Williams reportedly shows no sign of injury.

Mustafa Ali Statement

Ali addressed the TNA audience with a warning: anyone who stands against Order 4 will be taken out. He reaffirmed their war with The System, insisting there is no middle ground.

Knockouts World Championship No. 1 Contender’s Triple Threat

Indi Hartwell vs. Jody Threat vs. Dani Luna

RESULT: Indi Hartwell defeated Jody Threat and Dani Luna via sunset flip pinning combination to become the No. 1 contender.

After the match, Luna attacked Hartwell. Threat attempted to intervene, only to be taken out with a stiff forearm from Luna.

Joe Hendry Promo

Joe Hendry reflected on his victory over The Miz during WWE’s European tour, thanking fans for their continued belief in him. He called out Eric Young for last week’s attack. Young, flanked by The Northern Armory, mocked Hendry and vowed to “cleanse” TNA. Hendry challenged Young to a match, but Young deferred to next week, claiming it would happen on his terms.

Backstage: Leon Slater & Santino Marella

Leon Slater met with Santino, who confirmed Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz are medically cleared. Slater said he’s ready to carry the X-Division on his back.

Trick Williams Speaks

The TNA World Champion broke his silence, stating he doesn’t owe TNA anything. Trick claimed he already delivered the company’s biggest attendance in history—and that he has no intention of appearing again anytime soon.

Main Event: The Hardys & Mara Sadè vs. The Great Hands & Tasha Steelz

RESULT: The Hardys & Mara Sadè defeated The Great Hands & Tasha Steelz via pinfall after a Twist of Fate from Matt, a moonsault from Sadè, and a Swanton Bomb from Jeff onto John Skyler.

After the match, Nic and Ryan Nemeth launched a brutal surprise attack on The Hardys. When Sadè confronted Nic, she was dropped with a superkick to close the show.