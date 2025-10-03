TNA President Carlos Silva Addresses Joe Hendry’s Future Amid WWE Rumors

TNA President Carlos Silva has weighed in on the growing speculation surrounding Joe Hendry’s future amid widespread reports that the fan-favorite star is expected to sign with WWE full-time in 2026. Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Silva confirmed that Hendry remains under TNA contract — at least for now — while acknowledging that the situation could change.

“It’s correct. Yes, he is [still a TNA star],” Silva said. “You know, he is until he’s not. But he is. And Joe’s been great. Joe’s been great for us. Joe’s been great with WWE and NXT. We’ll continue to sort of work through that as good partners do.”

Hendry’s future has been the subject of intense discussion in recent weeks after reports surfaced that TNA was beginning to phase him out of storylines with the expectation that he will head to WWE by early next year. The Scottish star has become a breakout figure in the ongoing WWE–TNA crossover, with his charismatic personality, comedic promos, and viral “I Believe in Joe Hendry” entrance theme helping him connect with audiences on both sides.

A former TNA World Champion, Hendry has seamlessly crossed over to WWE programming, appearing on multiple episodes of NXT, entering the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble, and even competing at WrestleMania. He continues to be featured prominently in WWE’s developmental brand and is scheduled to wrestle at an NXT live event in Florida this weekend, further fueling speculation about his long-term allegiance.

Hendry’s last appearance for TNA came earlier this month at Victory Road, where he defeated Eric Young. Whether that turns out to be one of his final matches for the company remains to be seen, but Silva’s comments suggest that the door is open for Hendry’s next chapter — wherever it may lead.